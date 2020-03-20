Colfax Corporation (CFX) up -45.30% since start of the year

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is -56.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.23 and a high of $39.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 40.74% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is -46.29% and -53.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.57 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -48.23% off its SMA200. CFX registered -45.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.85.

The stock witnessed a -56.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.46%, and is -25.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.75% over the week and 9.80% over the month.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $3.33B in sales. and $3.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 266.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.83% and -59.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Colfax Corporation (CFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colfax Corporation (CFX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colfax Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $833.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Colfax Corporation (CFX), with 65M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.01% while institutional investors hold 67.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.75M, and float is at 98.52M with Short Float at 15.77%. Institutions hold 30.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.57 million shares valued at $602.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.02% of the CFX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.21 million shares valued at $298.83 million to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.03 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $291.99 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 7.09 million with a market value of $258.06 million.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Colfax Corporation (CFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PITTS DOUGLAS J., the company’s Controller, PAO. SEC filings show that PITTS DOUGLAS J. sold 589 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $36.08 per share for a total of $21251.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7775.0 shares.

Colfax Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Trerotola Matthew L. (President & CEO) sold a total of 22,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $36.84 per share for $822158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 203287.0 shares of the CFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, PRYOR DANIEL A (EVP, Strategy & Business Dev.) disposed off 4,825 shares at an average price of $33.32 for $160764.0. The insider now directly holds 79,689 shares of Colfax Corporation (CFX).

Colfax Corporation (CFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is trading -42.44% down over the past 12 months. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is -16.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.38% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.41.