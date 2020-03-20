Crocs Inc. (CROX) Vs. DTE Energy Company (DTE): Which Is Riskier?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares are -72.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.89% or $0.64 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.67% and -70.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Pivotal Research Group recommended the CROX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Pivotal Research Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 24, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CROX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.71. The forecasts give the Crocs Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.45% or 57.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.00% in the current quarter to $0.46, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.16, up 6.90% from -$1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 459,674 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,075,766. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 414,390 and 195,483 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bickley Ian, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $57120.0 at $19.04 per share on Mar 12. The CFO had earlier bought another 3,100 CROX shares valued at $58110.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $18.75 per share. Bickley Ian (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $21.54 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $43080.0 while TREFF DOUGLAS J, (Director) bought 15,475 shares on Mar 06 for $367279.0 with each share fetching $23.73.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE), on the other hand, is trading around $85.41 with a market cap of $18.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $139.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at DTE Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 230,056 shares. Insider sales totaled 141,765 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.01M shares after the latest sales, with 29.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 191.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DTE Energy Company having a total of 967 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.65 million shares worth more than $2.94 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 19.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.