CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Vs. DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Which Is Riskier?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are -16.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.05% or $3.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.22% down YTD and -13.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.36% and -36.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the CRWD stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CRWD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.26.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 110 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 123 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 43,808,198 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,226,444. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,010,211 and 21,754,557 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sexton Joseph E., a Director at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $584625.0 at $46.77 per share on Mar 09. The PRESIDENT AND CEO had earlier sold another 64,722 CRWD shares valued at $3.03 million on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $46.83 per share. OLEARY DENIS (Director) sold 24,000 shares at $59.49 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $1.43 million while Watzinger Gerhard, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 24 for $1.13 million with each share fetching $56.41.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), on the other hand, is trading around $3.34 with a market cap of $802.50M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DCP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $423.0 million. This represented a 78.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.13 billion from $14.03 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $859.0 million, significantly higher than the $662.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $340.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at DCP Midstream LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 65,142,425 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.00% with a share float percentage of 90.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DCP Midstream LP having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $263.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.54 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.