DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) dip is a big Buy opportunity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is -62.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.46 and a high of $49.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.98% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 6.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.61, the stock is -44.36% and -54.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing 10.31% at the moment leaves the stock -52.78% off its SMA200. DKS registered -45.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.32.

The stock witnessed a -57.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.78%, and is -31.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.39% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $8.75B in sales. and $8.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.56 and Fwd P/E is 4.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.26% and -62.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Top Institutional Holders

449 institutions hold shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.31% while institutional investors hold 117.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.47M, and float is at 60.86M with Short Float at 19.25%. Institutions hold 112.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.13 million shares valued at $303.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the DKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.56 million shares valued at $275.25 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 4.39 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $217.22 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $190.7 million.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLOMBO WILLIAM J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLOMBO WILLIAM J bought 5,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $20.78 per share for a total of $115462.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 352137.0 shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that COLOMBO WILLIAM J (Director) bought a total of 4,444 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $24.70 per share for $109785.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 346581.0 shares of the DKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, BYRD VINCENT C (Director) disposed off 19,500 shares at an average price of $48.04 for $936718.0. The insider now directly holds 26,257 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) that is trading -47.41% down over the past 12 months. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is -73.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.99.