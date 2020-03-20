Dissecting TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is -43.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.97 and a high of $101.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $53.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.60, the stock is -30.28% and -38.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -40.40% off its SMA200. TEL registered -33.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.44.

The stock witnessed a -41.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.80%, and is -19.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.72% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has around 78000 employees, a market worth around $19.70B and $13.27B in sales. and $13.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.27% and -45.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Analyst Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $3.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERKT STEVEN T, the company’s President, Transportation Sol. SEC filings show that MERKT STEVEN T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $94.46 per share for a total of $944641.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36608.0 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Phelan Daniel J (Director) bought a total of 154 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $93.73 per share for $14434.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31941.0 shares of the TEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, MITTS HEATH A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $94.75 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 10,560 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -37.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.83% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.