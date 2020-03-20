Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) up -79.30% since start of the year

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is -71.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $11.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is -58.87% and -66.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing 10.85% at the moment leaves the stock -70.27% off its SMA200. DHC registered -79.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.10.

The stock witnessed a -69.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.35%, and is -32.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.69% over the week and 12.86% over the month.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $765.28M and $1.04B in sales. and $1.04B in sales Fwd P/E is 50.00. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.53% and -79.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $436.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.20% in year-over-year returns.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 72.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 325.65M, and float is at 234.83M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 71.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.33 million shares valued at $306.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.27% of the DHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.39 million shares valued at $290.23 million to account for 14.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.8 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $108.01 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 7.93 million with a market value of $66.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.