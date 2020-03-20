Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) picks momentum as shares rise 0.74%

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is -24.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.20 and a high of $119.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $65.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.3% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.57% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -1.24% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.87, the stock is -13.35% and -17.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing 8.08% at the moment leaves the stock -29.28% off its SMA200. DLTR registered -30.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.07.

The stock witnessed a -22.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.00%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.75% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 57200 employees, a market worth around $19.95B and $23.61B in sales. and $23.61B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.75. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.72% and -40.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $5.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,019 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), with 3.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 98.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 281.47M, and float is at 233.23M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 96.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.7 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 24.91 million shares valued at $2.34 billion to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.32 million shares representing 8.59% and valued at over $1.91 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 15.47 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Lemuel E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lewis Lemuel E bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $75.26 per share for a total of $37632.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23614.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $88.54 per share for $88540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23114.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Lewis Lemuel E (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $89.49 for $89490.0. The insider now directly holds 22,114 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 22.09% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -55.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.81% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.