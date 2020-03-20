Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), Jabil Inc. (JBL)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares are -41.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.73% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.70% down YTD and -38.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.54% and -33.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the MDRX stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MDRX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.03. The forecasts give the Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.6% or 17.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.73, up 0.90% from $0.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 583,008 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,566. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,612 and 218,731 in purchases and sales respectively.

Black Paul, a CEO at the company, bought 33,783 shares worth $252190.0 at $7.47 per share on Mar 05. The President & CFO had earlier bought another 15,000 MDRX shares valued at $111000.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $7.40 per share.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), on the other hand, is trading around $19.95 with a market cap of $3.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 158 times at Jabil Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 929,595 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,196,939 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 114 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -70.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.91M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.50% with a share float percentage of 139.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jabil Inc. having a total of 529 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.47 million shares worth more than $639.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $569.95 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.