Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) shares are -49.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.21% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.11% down YTD and -49.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.14% and -53.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BXMT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 29, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BXMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.50. The forecasts give the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.62% or 48.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.65, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.62, up 4.10% from $2.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.64 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 184,751 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,719. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,738 and 2,426 in purchases and sales respectively.

Marone Anthony F. JR, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 395 shares worth $13908.0 at $35.21 per share on Mar 09. The Managing Director had earlier sold another 137 BXMT shares valued at $4825.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $35.22 per share. Armer Douglas N. (Executive Vice President) sold 599 shares at $35.24 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $21109.0 while Ruffing Thomas C, (Managing Director) sold 152 shares on Feb 10 for $5916.0 with each share fetching $38.92.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), on the other hand, is trading around $17.12 with a market cap of $2.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TOL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $191.94 million. This represented a 85.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.59 billion from $10.83 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$366.42 million, significantly lower than the -$185.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$393.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Toll Brothers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 205,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.83M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 119.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers Inc. having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company.