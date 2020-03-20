Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: BP PLC (BP), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) shares are -54.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.52% or $0.89 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.19% and -53.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Citigroup recommended the BP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 16, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.29. The forecasts give the BP PLC stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.46. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.52% or 16.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $0.6, down from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.21, down -0.10% from $2.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.37 for the next year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), on the other hand, is trading around $123.77 with a market cap of $34.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $102.67 and spell out a less modest performance – a -20.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Zoom Video Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 281,948 shares. Insider sales totaled 707,316 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.38M shares after the latest sales, with 211.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.70% with a share float percentage of 90.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoom Video Communications Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 7.19 million shares worth more than $489.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 6.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $470.57 million and represent 6.19% of shares outstanding.