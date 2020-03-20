Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), TOTAL S.A. (TOT)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) shares are -28.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.81% or -$0.62 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.24% down YTD and -27.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.81% and -22.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Barclays recommended the GSK stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Shore Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GSK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.92. The forecasts give the GlaxoSmithKline plc stock a price target range of $57.42 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.38% or 5.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.50% in the current quarter to $0.71, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3, up 1.00% from $3.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, a Director at the company, bought 177,777 shares worth $8.0 million at $45.00 per share on Sep 10. The Former 10% Owner had earlier bought another 357,142 GSK shares valued at $10.0 million on Oct 18. The shares were bought at $28.00 per share. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (Director) bought 333,333 shares at $15.00 per share on Jul 01 for a total of $5.0 million while GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, (Director) bought 385,714 shares on May 28 for $5.4 million with each share fetching $14.00.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), on the other hand, is trading around $24.76 with a market cap of $77.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TOTAL S.A. (TOT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TOT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.02 billion. This represented a 74.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $42.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $267.44 billion from $267.5 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.78 billion while total current assets were at $81.37 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $18.09 billion, significantly higher than the $14.06 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.29 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.50% with a share float percentage of 2.31B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOTAL S.A. having a total of 742 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 19.8 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 17.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $965.12 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.