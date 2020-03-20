Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Incyte Corporation (INCY), Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) shares are -23.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.58% or -$0.39 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.39% down YTD and -27.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.22% and -19.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the INCY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the INCY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.33. The forecasts give the Incyte Corporation stock a price target range of $121.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.03% or 10.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.00% in the current quarter to $0.65, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.18, up 13.20% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $1.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 105 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 609,259 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,711,882. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 164,432 and 52,135 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wenqing Yao, a EVP, Head of Discovery Chem at the company, sold 17,542 shares worth $1.33 million at $75.97 per share on Feb 05. The EVP, Human Resources had earlier sold another 2,500 INCY shares valued at $200000.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $80.00 per share. SWAIN PAULA J (EVP, Human Resources) sold 2,500 shares at $81.12 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $202800.0 while SWAIN PAULA J, (EVP, Human Resources) sold 2,500 shares on Dec 16 for $229025.0 with each share fetching $91.61.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), on the other hand, is trading around $3.53 with a market cap of $5.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -41.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EBR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $144.12 million. This represented a 92.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.84 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $44.73 billion from $46.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.51 billion while total current assets were at $9.8 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $599.74 million, significantly lower than the $1.0 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $346.73 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.27 million shares worth more than $11.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 977804.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.11 million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.