Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH), Pluralsight Inc. (PS)

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares are -60.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.04% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.35% down YTD and -61.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.28% and -55.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Compass Point recommended the NMIH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Positive on February 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.80. The forecasts give the NMI Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.12% or 56.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.10% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3, up 17.40% from $2.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 71 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 786,412 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 988,417. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 369,844 and 257,097 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHUSTER BRADLEY M, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 25,625 shares worth $826053.0 at $32.24 per share on Jan 03. The Director had earlier sold another 27,325 NMIH shares valued at $828756.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $30.33 per share. SHUSTER BRADLEY M (Executive Chairman) sold 25,116 shares at $32.17 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $807869.0 while SHUSTER BRADLEY M, (Executive Chairman) sold 25,625 shares on Jan 02 for $820646.0 with each share fetching $32.03.

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), on the other hand, is trading around $9.41 with a market cap of $1.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pluralsight Inc. (PS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -47.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $109.95 million. This represented a -23.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $88.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.32 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.03 billion from $1.01 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $332.23 million while total current assets were at $556.83 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.73 million, significantly lower than the -$5.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$22.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Pluralsight Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 731,887 shares. Insider sales totaled 466,096 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.05M shares after the latest sales, with 13.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 58.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pluralsight Inc. having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 18.96 million shares worth more than $326.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 18.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.72 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.