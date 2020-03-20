Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares are -59.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.27% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.52% and -69.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.05. The forecasts give the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock a price target range of $17.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.37. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.3% or 51.61%.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.39 with a market cap of $855.02M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Spirit Airlines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 137,814 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,469 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 527.1k shares after the latest sales, with 32.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 67.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines Inc. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.27 million shares worth more than $413.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.43 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.