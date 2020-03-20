Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Square Inc. (SQ), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares are -36.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.27% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.15% down YTD and -38.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.33% and -53.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, Citigroup recommended the SQ stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 41 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the SQ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 41 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $82.64. The forecasts give the Square Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.0% or 9.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.50% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 27.60% from $0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 117 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,305,810 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,093,304. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 684,195 and 420,230 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reses Jacqueline D, a Capital Lead at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $2.03 million at $81.17 per share on Mar 02. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 5,038 SQ shares valued at $399741.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $79.35 per share. Grassadonia Brian (Cash App Lead) sold 4,060 shares at $81.91 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $332570.0 while Whiteley Sivan, (Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary) sold 4,147 shares on Feb 28 for $338562.0 with each share fetching $81.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), on the other hand, is trading around $180.88 with a market cap of $521.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1783.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $50.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BABA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.4 billion. This represented a 76.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $23.19 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.81 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $189.53 billion from $162.23 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $953.0 million while total current assets were at $66.0 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.63 billion, significantly higher than the $19.26 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $25.63 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.60% with a share float percentage of 213.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited having a total of 2,599 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 88.99 million shares worth more than $18.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 3.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 70.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.98 billion and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.