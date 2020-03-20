eBay Inc. (EBAY) And Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Saying Scary Stuff?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are -18.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.43% or -$1.7 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.59% down YTD and -17.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.38% and -21.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the EBAY stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $29.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.84. The forecasts give the eBay Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.96% or -5.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.60% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.04, down -10.00% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 199 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 167 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,449,959 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,624,158. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 683,464 and 3,273,849 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yetto Kristin A, a SVP, Chief People Officer at the company, sold 29,863 shares worth $1.1 million at $37.00 per share on Feb 05. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 3,924 EBAY shares valued at $149662.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $38.14 per share. Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,141 shares at $36.91 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $115919.0 while CRING ANDREW JOHN, (Interim CFO) sold 29,710 shares on Feb 04 for $1.1 million with each share fetching $37.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), on the other hand, is trading around $6.49 with a market cap of $787.76M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$30.42 million. This represented a 10964.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $280000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.36 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $143.95 million from $151.53 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $67.34 million while total current assets were at $94.2 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$97.85 million, significantly lower than the -$73.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$98.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 474,926 shares. Insider sales totaled 154,413 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.04M shares after the latest sales, with 10.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.00% with a share float percentage of 121.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company.