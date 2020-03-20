Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is attracting new Institutional Money

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is -31.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $11.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.09% off the consensus price target high of $14.93 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.84% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is -35.27% and -28.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -27.38% off its SMA200. EGO registered 16.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.59.

The stock witnessed a -27.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.83%, and is -16.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.85% over the week and 15.16% over the month.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has around 2756 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $617.80M in sales. and $617.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.80 and Fwd P/E is 13.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.66% and -51.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $95.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), with 125.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.98% while institutional investors hold 48.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.78M, and float is at 164.66M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 11.66% of the Float.