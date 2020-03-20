EPR Properties (EPR) Vs. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS): Those Ticking Clocks

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) shares are -74.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 30.68% or $4.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.28% down YTD and -73.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.70% and -73.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the EPR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the EPR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.29. The forecasts give the EPR Properties stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.42% or 59.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -29.10% in the current quarter to $0.61, down from the $0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, up 4.00% from $2.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 243,750 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 151,813. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 186,147 and 115,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Craig L., a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $172231.0 at $68.89 per share on Jan 02. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,500 EPR shares valued at $174522.0 on Jan 03. The shares were sold at $69.81 per share. BROWN PETER C (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $70.74 per share on Dec 04 for a total of $141482.0 while DRUTEN ROBERT J, (Director) sold 3,000 shares on Aug 05 for $219768.0 with each share fetching $73.26.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.78 with a market cap of $18.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RBS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 64.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.11 billion. This represented a 69.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.6 billion.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.60% with a share float percentage of 2.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $34.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.01 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.