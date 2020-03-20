Industry

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) stock Surged by 10.63 yesterday

By Andrew Francis

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is -50.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $23.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQNR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is -28.70% and -41.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 10.63% at the moment leaves the stock -46.66% off its SMA200. EQNR registered -57.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.29.

The stock witnessed a -43.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.69%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has around 20525 employees, a market worth around $38.10B and $62.91B in sales. and $62.91B in sales Current P/E ratio is 17.69 and Fwd P/E is 5.65. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.29% and -59.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Analyst Forecasts

Equinor ASA is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Equinor ASA (EQNR), with institutional investors hold 6.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.90B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 6.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 34.38 million shares valued at $684.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.03% of the EQNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 12.36 million shares valued at $246.06 million to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 5.77 million shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $114.92 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $84.95 million.

