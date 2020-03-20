Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is -13.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.67 and a high of $25.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.66% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 24.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.17, the stock is -16.40% and -18.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -19.26% off its SMA200. EXEL registered -37.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.76.

The stock witnessed a -30.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.35%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.71% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 617 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $967.80M in sales. and $967.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.89 and Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.97% and -39.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $215.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

451 institutions hold shares in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), with 9.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.10% while institutional investors hold 82.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 346.85M, and float is at 295.92M with Short Float at 5.11%. Institutions hold 80.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 31.83 million shares valued at $560.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.42% of the EXEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.11 million shares valued at $495.32 million to account for 9.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 17.95 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $316.35 million, while Meditor Group Ltd holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 15.0 million with a market value of $264.32 million.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwab Gisela, the company’s Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO. SEC filings show that Schwab Gisela sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $19.40 per share for a total of $1.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325122.0 shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that FELDBAUM CARL B (Director) sold a total of 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $18.84 per share for $716013.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8521.0 shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, MORRISSEY MICHAEL (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $18.91 for $472850.0. The insider now directly holds 85,985 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.46% down over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.61% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.