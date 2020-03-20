Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM), Genpact Limited (G)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) shares are -53.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.35% or -$6.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.48% down YTD and -53.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.49% and -59.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the BFAM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 19, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the BFAM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $69.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $182.25. The forecasts give the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $191.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.38% or 12.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.10% in the current quarter to $0.95, up from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.14, up 8.50% from $3.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.13 and $1.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 226,717 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,866. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 71,920 and 36,287 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bearfield Maribeth Nash, a Chief Human Resources Officer at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $1.01 million at $168.69 per share on Feb 25. The COO North America Center Ops had earlier sold another 772 BFAM shares valued at $119367.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $154.62 per share. Kramer Stephen Howard (CEO & President) sold 3,500 shares at $172.45 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $603581.0 while KONDRACKE MARGUERITE, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Feb 18 for $171980.0 with each share fetching $171.98.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), on the other hand, is trading around $25.28 with a market cap of $5.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genpact Limited (G) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

G’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $191.22 million. This represented a 79.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $940.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.45 billion from $4.1 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $427.89 million, significantly higher than the $339.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $352.96 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Genpact Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 611,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,058 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 190.42M shares after the latest sales, with -6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.13% with a share float percentage of 177.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genpact Limited having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 22.76 million shares worth more than $959.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $707.37 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.