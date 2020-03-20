Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Visa Inc. (V)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are -63.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 42.61% or $1.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.38% and -65.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the CZR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on June 25, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $5.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.74. The forecasts give the Caesars Entertainment Corporation stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.53% or 58.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -309.10% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.22, up 0.40% from -$1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,418,981 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 691,261. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 170,432 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Broome Richard D, a EVP Communications-Gov Rltns at the company, sold 118,668 shares worth $1.55 million at $13.02 per share on Nov 21. The Director had earlier sold another 9,000 CZR shares valued at $117900.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $13.10 per share. Causey Keith (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,605 shares at $13.08 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $73326.0 while Ottolenghi Les, (Executive VP and CIO) sold 17,499 shares on Aug 20 for $200889.0 with each share fetching $11.48.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), on the other hand, is trading around $152.25 with a market cap of $353.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $226.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Visa Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 682,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 423,154 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.25M shares after the latest sales, with 14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 1.69B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visa Inc. having a total of 3,504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.94 million shares worth more than $27.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 125.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.53 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.