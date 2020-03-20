Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Chevron Corporation (CVX), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares are -52.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.25% or $2.34 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.24% down YTD and -51.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.74% and -48.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the CVX stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on February 03, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CVX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $57.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.81. The forecasts give the Chevron Corporation stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.01% or 31.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $1.29, down from the $1.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.01, down -9.70% from $6.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $1.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 290,606 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,080. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 92,837 and 77,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOORMAN CHARLES W, a Director at the company, bought 6,551 shares worth $598983.0 at $91.43 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 500 CVX shares valued at $45893.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $91.79 per share. Frank John (Director) bought 500 shares at $95.98 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $47992.0 while Frank John, (Director) bought 400 shares on Feb 24 for $41844.0 with each share fetching $104.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.11 with a market cap of $13.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HPE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.93 billion. This represented a 72.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.95 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $52.24 billion from $51.8 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$79.0 million, significantly lower than the $382.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$647.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 1,834,898 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,289,617 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.29M shares after the latest sales, with 61.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.40% with a share float percentage of 1.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1,127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 128.98 million shares worth more than $2.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 126.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 billion and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.