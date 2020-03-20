Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), WW International Inc. (WW)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are -1.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.27% or $2.71 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.67% down YTD and -0.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.70% and -12.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the VRTX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the VRTX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $215.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $267.43. The forecasts give the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock a price target range of $300.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $224.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.1% or 3.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.50% in the current quarter to $1.78, up from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.69, up 32.60% from $5.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.6 and $2.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 132 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 413 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,243,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,255,559. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 494,220 and 497,858 in purchases and sales respectively.

Arbuckle Stuart A, a EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at the company, sold 3,634 shares worth $849418.0 at $233.74 per share on Feb 25. The EVP, Global Research and CSO had earlier sold another 3,028 VRTX shares valued at $706776.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $233.41 per share. Kewalramani Reshma (EVP and CMO) sold 3,634 shares at $233.45 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $848371.0 while LEIDEN JEFFREY M, (CEO & President) sold 10,550 shares on Feb 25 for $2.46 million with each share fetching $233.46.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), on the other hand, is trading around $15.01 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WW International Inc. (WW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $109.7 million. This represented a 67.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $332.58 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.5 billion from $1.52 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $182.38 million, significantly lower than the $295.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $134.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at WW International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 77,800 shares. Insider sales totaled 53,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.17M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 45.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WW International Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company.