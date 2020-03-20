Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Vs. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Which Is Riskier?

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares are -24.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.90% or $0.64 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.91% down YTD and -19.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.51% and -38.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 12, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the FTCH stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 29, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FTCH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.98. The forecasts give the Farfetch Limited stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.41% or 18.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -36.00% in the current quarter to -$0.35, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.15, up 50.90% from -$1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.39 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.94 for the next year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $8.76M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPCB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -41.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.08 million. This represented a 45.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.67 million.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.42 million, significantly lower than the $99000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.5 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.90% with a share float percentage of 11.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.