Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Vs. Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Which Is Riskier?

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are -52.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.05% or $0.6 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.83% down YTD and -50.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.34% and -36.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the FOSL stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 27, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the FOSL stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The forecasts give the Fossil Group Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.0% or -50.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -107.60% in the current quarter to -$1.09, down from the -$0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.74, down -9.90% from -$0.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.79 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 770,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 117,037. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 182,362 and 18,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

McKelvey Gregory A, a Executive Vice President at the company, bought 90,792 shares worth $344919.0 at $3.80 per share on Mar 12. The EVP had earlier bought another 9,000 FOSL shares valued at $35100.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $3.90 per share. McKelvey Gregory A (Executive Vice President) bought 60,370 shares at $4.39 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $264964.0 while Chiasson William B, (Director) bought 22,200 shares on Feb 28 for $101454.0 with each share fetching $4.57.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), on the other hand, is trading around $37.52 with a market cap of $6.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ciena Corporation (CIEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIEN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $292.95 million. This represented a 64.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $832.91 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.83 billion from $3.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $110.07 million while total current assets were at $2.27 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $39.76 million, significantly higher than the -$14.11 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 182 times at Ciena Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 411,543 shares. Insider sales totaled 344,387 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 166 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -150.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.25M shares after the latest sales, with 25.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 152.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ciena Corporation having a total of 572 institutions that hold shares in the company.