Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) makes -7.34% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is -30.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $16.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 24.41% higher than the price target low of $15.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.49, the stock is -15.57% and -24.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -22.98% off its SMA200. GPK registered -7.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.91.

The stock witnessed a -27.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.69%, and is -7.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.17% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $6.16B in sales. and $6.16B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.39 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.98% and -32.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Top Institutional Holders

For Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), with 81.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.94% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.24M, and float is at 287.57M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Venturelli Larry M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Venturelli Larry M bought 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $12.10 per share for a total of $97970.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65438.0 shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WestRock Company (WRK) that is trading -33.17% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -8.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.81% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.