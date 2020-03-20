Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) shares are -64.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 59.11% or $6.75 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +145.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.65% down YTD and -62.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.34% and -65.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the PFGC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on January 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $18.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.00. The forecasts give the Performance Food Group Company stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.72% or 54.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.80% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.01, up 40.10% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 237,957 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,475. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,000 and 19,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

FLANIGAN MATTHEW C, a Director at the company, bought 2,013 shares worth $108501.0 at $53.90 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 PFGC shares valued at $83710.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $41.86 per share. FLANIGAN MATTHEW C (Director) bought 4,000 shares at $53.57 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $214270.0 while HOLM GEORGE L, sold 19,000 shares on Feb 10 for $1.02 million with each share fetching $53.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.84 with a market cap of $7.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $815.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $70.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MBT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $758.97 million. This represented a 63.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.32 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.68 billion from $13.39 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $243.35 million while total current assets were at $3.26 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.09 billion, significantly lower than the $1.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $391.41 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 39.61 million shares worth more than $402.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 10.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $350.6 million and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.