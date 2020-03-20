Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares are -19.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.87% or $0.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.31% and -20.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Barclays recommended the ERIC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Kepler had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ERIC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.56. The forecasts give the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock a price target range of $11.13 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.12% or 12.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, up 4.40% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), on the other hand, is trading around $28.27 with a market cap of $43.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 279 times at Boston Scientific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 130 times and accounting for 1,199,846 shares. Insider sales totaled 796,095 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 149 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.42M shares after the latest sales, with 31.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Scientific Corporation having a total of 1,238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 127.51 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 109.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.93 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.