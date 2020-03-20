Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) makes -20.06% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -41.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.63 and a high of $37.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $20.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $20.08, the stock is -36.08% and -41.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.63 million and changing -3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -41.17% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -34.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.08.

The stock witnessed a -45.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.31%, and is -20.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.13% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $11.73B and $2.00B in sales. and $2.00B in sales Current P/E ratio is 223.11 and Fwd P/E is 50.20. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.78% and -47.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $537.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.30% in year-over-year returns.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

878 institutions hold shares in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 102.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 584.28M, and float is at 504.23M with Short Float at 6.90%. Institutions hold 102.23% of the Float.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Sara Grootwassink, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $32.13 per share for a total of $96377.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) sold a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $36.98 per share for $20340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22805.0 shares of the PEAK stock.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -45.80% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -27.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.02% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.94.