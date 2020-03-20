Heat Check: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Vs. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares are -84.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.79% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.29% down YTD and -83.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.67% and -82.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the HLX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 17, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the HLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.11. The forecasts give the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.17% or 61.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.3, up 7.70% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,240,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 531,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,094,072 and 261,537 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sparks Scott Andrew, a EVP and COO at the company, sold 11,740 shares worth $110004.0 at $9.37 per share on Dec 13. The PRESIDENT & CEO had earlier bought another 210,000 HLX shares valued at $375900.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $1.79 per share. LOVOI JOHN (Director) sold 15,000 shares at $8.98 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $134700.0 while KRATZ OWEN E, (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 110,000 shares on Sep 19 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $9.61.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), on the other hand, is trading around $12.05 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VGR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $92.98 million. This represented a 78.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $439.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.51 billion from $1.49 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $129.64 million while total current assets were at $681.61 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $124.07 million, significantly lower than the $181.83 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $111.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Vector Group Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 2,727,458 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,996,898 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.46M shares after the latest sales, with -15.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.70% with a share float percentage of 120.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vector Group Ltd. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company.