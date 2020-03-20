Heat Check: ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Vs. Magna International Inc. (MGA)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares are -1.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.18% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.50% down YTD and 0.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.93% and -22.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the NOW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 18, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NOW stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 26 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $277.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $359.65. The forecasts give the ServiceNow Inc. stock a price target range of $397.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $300.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.06% or 7.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to $0.96, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.23, up 28.60% from $3.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 120 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 373 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 483,684 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 938,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 122,857 and 259,614 in purchases and sales respectively.

Desai Chirantan Jitendra, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 10,600 shares worth $3.75 million at $354.18 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier sold another 26,000 NOW shares valued at $7.11 million on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $273.56 per share. Schneider David (PRESIDENT, GLOBAL CUSTOMER OPS) sold 4,745 shares at $358.75 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $1.7 million while Desai Chirantan Jitendra, (Chief Product Officer) sold 10,603 shares on Feb 19 for $3.8 million with each share fetching $358.00.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), on the other hand, is trading around $27.20 with a market cap of $9.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Magna International Inc. (MGA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MGA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $735.0 million. This represented a 92.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.32 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.75 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.31 billion from $27.63 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.26 billion, significantly higher than the $2.12 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.34 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.20% with a share float percentage of 301.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magna International Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.94 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 13.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $716.35 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.