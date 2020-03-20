News

Heat Check: Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Vs. Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

By Sue Brooks

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) shares are -37.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.45% or $2.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.88% down YTD and -37.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.62% and -38.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, Bernstein recommended the SNN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 21, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the SNN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.90. The forecasts give the Smith & Nephew plc stock a price target range of $60.36 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.51. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.55% or 15.94%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), on the other hand, is trading around $2.33 with a market cap of $348.92M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXTR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $164.71 million. This represented a 38.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $267.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.01 billion from $1.05 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $21.91 million, significantly lower than the $61.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Extreme Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 369,354 shares. Insider sales totaled 86,818 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.57M shares after the latest sales, with 16.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 115.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extreme Networks Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.72 million shares worth more than $123.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.37 million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.

