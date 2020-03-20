Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) And Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Among Headliners

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares are -38.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.08% or $4.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.09% down YTD and -36.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.01% and -24.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Pivotal Research Group recommended the HLF stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Resumed the stock as a Buy on December 04, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the HLF stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.00. The forecasts give the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.84% or 40.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.50% in the current quarter to $0.63, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.93, up 4.00% from $2.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 184,896 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,479. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,214 and 20,181 in purchases and sales respectively.

The SVP/Managing Director EMEA had earlier sold another 738 HLF shares valued at $35144.0 on May 13. The shares were sold at $47.62 per share.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH), on the other hand, is trading around $3.04 with a market cap of $429.49M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CYH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.59 billion. This represented a 21.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.29 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.61 billion from $15.89 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $385.0 million, significantly higher than the $274.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$53.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Community Health Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 543,184 shares. Insider sales totaled 97,361 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.43M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 110.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 27.48 million shares worth more than $79.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd held 23.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.46 million and represent 14.47% of shares outstanding.