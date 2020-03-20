Here are the top Institutional holders of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) shares

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) is 72.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The BURG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is 98.85% and 76.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.04 million and changing 45.71% at the moment leaves the stock 44.61% off its SMA200. BURG registered -46.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 64.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7100.

The stock witnessed a 71.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.12%, and is 173.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 102.61% over the week and 36.46% over the month.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) has around 433 employees, a market worth around $14.26M and $40.70M in sales. and $40.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.43% and -65.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.10%).

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG), with 912.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.06% while institutional investors hold 1.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.98M, and float is at 10.16M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 1.58% of the Float.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pruitt Michael D, the company’s CEO, Chairman. SEC filings show that Pruitt Michael D bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $124.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5223.0 shares.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Pruitt Michael D (CEO, Chairman) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $0.71 per share for $1410.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32462.0 shares of the BURG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Pruitt Michael D (CEO, Chairman) acquired 165 shares at an average price of $0.64 for $106.0. The insider now directly holds 4,858 shares of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG).

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -60.96% down over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -69.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -261.78% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31330.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.