Here are the top Institutional holders of Discovery Inc. (DISCK) shares

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is -38.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $31.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISCK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.56% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 24.44% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.89, the stock is -20.53% and -30.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing 7.09% at the moment leaves the stock -31.09% off its SMA200. DISCK registered -25.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.37.

The stock witnessed a -34.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.22%, and is -10.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.40% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

and $11.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.63 and Fwd P/E is 4.57. Distance from 52-week low is 19.78% and -39.46% from its 52-week high.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discovery Inc. (DISCK) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $2.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Top Institutional Holders

747 institutions hold shares in Discovery Inc. (DISCK), with 31.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.51% while institutional investors hold 91.08% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 479.32M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 86.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.88 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.50% of the DISCK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.84 million shares valued at $726.94 million to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.57 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $596.59 million, while Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 17.42 million with a market value of $531.14 million.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Discovery Inc. (DISCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 19 times.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -50.77% down over the past 12 months. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -8.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -137.68% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.