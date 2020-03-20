Here are the top Institutional holders of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -23.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.63 and a high of $27.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.89% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is -7.50% and -13.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.12 million and changing 8.43% at the moment leaves the stock -28.14% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -34.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.06.

The stock witnessed a -15.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.90%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 20200 employees, a market worth around $7.28B and $11.54B in sales. and $11.54B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.02. Distance from 52-week low is 13.47% and -40.37% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.07B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

569 institutions hold shares in Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), with 30.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.82% while institutional investors hold 85.24% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 81.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 52.39 million shares valued at $1.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the LBTYK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC with 37.94 million shares valued at $826.96 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 33.14 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $722.38 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 20.91 million with a market value of $455.73 million.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 38 times.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading 8.45% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -28.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.99% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.