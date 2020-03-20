Companies

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST)

By Winifred Gerald

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) is -59.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.79 and a high of $33.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVST stock was last observed hovering at around $12.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.41% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 45.18% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.06, the stock is -46.47% and -56.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.01 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -57.03% off its SMA200. NVST registered a gain of -56.85% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.06.

The stock witnessed a -57.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.27%, and is -33.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.54% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $2.75B in sales. and $2.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.29% and -63.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $633.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST), with 864.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 106.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.86M, and float is at 157.99M with Short Float at 5.38%. Institutions hold 105.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.4 million shares valued at $723.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the NVST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.75 million shares valued at $289.03 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.58 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $254.29 million, while UBS Group AG holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 7.86 million with a market value of $233.07 million.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times.

