Here is a breakdown of the Apergy Corporation (APY) stock performance

Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) is -89.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $43.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The APY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is -76.31% and -84.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -87.37% off its SMA200. APY registered -91.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.17.

The stock witnessed a -86.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.48%, and is -48.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.28% over the week and 14.67% over the month.

Apergy Corporation (APY) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $326.85M and $1.13B in sales. and $1.13B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.13 and Fwd P/E is 3.31. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.60% and -92.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Apergy Corporation (APY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apergy Corporation (APY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apergy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $257.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Apergy Corporation (APY) Top Institutional Holders

412 institutions hold shares in Apergy Corporation (APY), with 416.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 97.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.74M, and float is at 77.08M with Short Float at 4.40%. Institutions hold 96.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.23 million shares valued at $244.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the APY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.03 million shares valued at $237.4 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 4.71 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $159.18 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $120.51 million.

Apergy Corporation (APY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Apergy Corporation (APY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Todd Stephen M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Todd Stephen M. bought 7,349 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $124991.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7349.0 shares.

Apergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Todd Stephen M. (Director) bought a total of 4,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $17.01 per share for $75005.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14810.0 shares of the APY stock.