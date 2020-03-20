Here is a breakdown of the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) stock performance

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) is -18.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.61 and a high of $38.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $28.23, the stock is -15.05% and -19.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -16.80% off its SMA200. DRE registered -6.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.92.

The stock witnessed a -26.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.12%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.32% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $11.50B and $973.80M in sales. and $973.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 24.03 and Fwd P/E is 48.17. Profit margin for the company is 43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.23% and -27.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $218.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Top Institutional Holders

717 institutions hold shares in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), with 725.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 98.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 407.54M, and float is at 367.62M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 98.10% of the Float.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EITEL CHARLES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EITEL CHARLES R sold 4,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $38.54 per share for a total of $165144.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3621.0 shares.

Duke Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Connor James B. (President and CEO) sold a total of 28,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $35.08 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 163071.0 shares of the DRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Harrington Peter D. (EVP, Construction) disposed off 10,297 shares at an average price of $33.30 for $342890.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -45.80% down over the past 12 months. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -34.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.74% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.