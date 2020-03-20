Here is a breakdown of the Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) stock performance

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is -69.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 66.4% higher than the price target low of $12.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -51.35% and -60.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 66.00% at the moment leaves the stock -59.93% off its SMA200. NMRK registered -53.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -56.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.34.

The stock witnessed a -64.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.84%, and is -33.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.57% over the week and 14.45% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $823.11M and $2.22B in sales. and $2.22B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.97 and Fwd P/E is 2.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.67% and -70.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $499.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK), with 8.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.77% while institutional investors hold 71.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.34M, and float is at 148.67M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 68.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.14 million shares valued at $297.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.18% of the NMRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.34 million shares valued at $139.14 million to account for 6.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 9.11 million shares representing 5.84% and valued at over $122.62 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 3.76 million with a market value of $50.56 million.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times.