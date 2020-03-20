Here is a breakdown of the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) stock performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is -47.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.4%.

Currently trading at $22.27, the stock is -37.24% and -44.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 49.76% at the moment leaves the stock -44.49% off its SMA200. OHI registered -38.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.05.

The stock witnessed a -49.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.24%, and is -10.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.29% over the week and 12.13% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $6.39B and $928.80M in sales. and $928.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.80. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.07% and -50.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $250.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

718 institutions hold shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 76.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.84M, and float is at 224.86M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 75.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.52 million shares valued at $1.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the OHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.94 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 11.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.74 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $412.42 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 8.09 million with a market value of $342.48 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALLEN CRAIG R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CALLEN CRAIG R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $19.53 per share for a total of $97650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37000.0 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that CALLEN CRAIG R (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $25.56 per share for $102240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32000.0 shares of the OHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, PICKETT C TAYLOR (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,200 shares at an average price of $44.55 for $365310.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) that is trading -18.38% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -27.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.82% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.