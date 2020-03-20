Here is a breakdown of the Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) stock performance

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) is -79.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRNX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.63% off the consensus price target high of $7.61 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.63% higher than the price target low of $7.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -39.28% and -73.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock -87.59% off its SMA200. TRNX registered -94.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4700.

The stock witnessed a -66.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.10%, and is -9.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.76% over the week and 27.02% over the month.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $6.77M and $19.20M in sales. and $19.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 17.20% and -96.51% from its 52-week high.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taronis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.46M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 149.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 148.60% in year-over-year returns.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.17% while institutional investors hold 1.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.95M, and float is at 28.25M with Short Float at 5.97%. Institutions hold 1.77% of the Float.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times.