HEXO Corp. (HEXO) picks momentum as shares drop -27.45%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is -66.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $1.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.31% off the consensus price target high of $2.61 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $0.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -48.11% and -57.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.59 million and changing 47.22% at the moment leaves the stock -82.57% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -92.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0400.

The stock witnessed a -62.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.39%, and is -27.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.31% over the week and 14.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.93% and -93.63% from its 52-week high.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in HEXO Corp. (HEXO), with 14.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.83% while institutional investors hold 14.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.12M, and float is at 242.61M with Short Float at 11.71%. Institutions hold 13.57% of the Float.