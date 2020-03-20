Institutional Interest Box Inc. (BOX) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is -30.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 22.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is -15.54% and -22.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 20.85% at the moment leaves the stock -28.19% off its SMA200. BOX registered -40.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.19.

The stock witnessed a -28.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.49%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 1980 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $696.30M in sales. and $696.30M in sales Fwd P/E is 18.43. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.84% and -45.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.30%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Box Inc. (BOX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $183.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year.

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in Box Inc. (BOX), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 81.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.63M, and float is at 143.91M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 79.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.72 million shares valued at $280.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.17% of the BOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.16 million shares valued at $187.35 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starboard Value LP which holds 7.27 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $122.07 million, while Bares Capital Management Inc holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 5.94 million with a market value of $99.72 million.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hammonds Kimberly, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hammonds Kimberly sold 3,328 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $15.97 per share for a total of $53148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6658.0 shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Stein Josh (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $18.19 per share for $363800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 189887.0 shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $18.02 for $270300.0. The insider now directly holds 1,084,280 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -58.31% down over the past 12 months. CDW Corporation (CDW) is -9.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.59% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.