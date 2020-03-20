Institutional Interest Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is -37.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $70.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.49% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 20.1% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.96, the stock is -21.14% and -31.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 10.70% at the moment leaves the stock -36.89% off its SMA200. DELL registered -46.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.51.

The stock witnessed a -40.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.99%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.19% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 157000 employees, a market worth around $26.31B and $92.15B in sales. and $92.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.45. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.28% and -54.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.22 with sales reaching $21.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

814 institutions hold shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), with 5.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 75.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 823.35M, and float is at 727.38M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 74.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 24.14 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the DELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Elliott Management Corporation with 15.13 million shares valued at $777.46 million to account for 6.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 13.78 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $708.2 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 12.45 million with a market value of $639.71 million.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARKE JEFFREY W, the company’s COO & Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that CLARKE JEFFREY W sold 57,073 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $39.06 per share for a total of $2.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232109.0 shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that CLARKE JEFFREY W (COO & Vice Chairman) sold a total of 55,662 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $42.19 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 195182.0 shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, CLARKE JEFFREY W (COO & Vice Chairman) disposed off 55,433 shares at an average price of $41.66 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 156,844 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).