Institutional Interest Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is -55.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCAU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $18.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.45% off the consensus price target high of $19.88 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 43.59% higher than the price target low of $11.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is -41.68% and -48.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing -6.37% at the moment leaves the stock -52.28% off its SMA200. FCAU registered -51.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.52.

The stock witnessed a -51.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.80%, and is -28.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has around 198545 employees, a market worth around $10.14B. Current P/E ratio is 2.79 and Fwd P/E is 2.36. Distance from 52-week low is 2.78% and -60.18% from its 52-week high.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $22.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 1.02%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 75.17 million shares valued at $973.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.85% of the FCAU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 60.58 million shares valued at $784.51 million to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 36.99 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $478.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 33.78 million with a market value of $437.44 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 56.30% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -47.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.84% from the last report on Nov 28, 2019 to stand at a total of 10.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.