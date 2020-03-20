News

Investing action plan for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) And Macy’s Inc. (M)

By Sue Brooks

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares are 429.10% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 55.34% or $5.7 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 492.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 529.92% and 467.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.25. The forecasts give the Biomerica Inc. stock a price target range of $6.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.25. The two limits represent an downside potential of -156.0% or -156.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, up 9.00% from -$0.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 78,431 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,431 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), on the other hand, is trading around $6.69 with a market cap of $2.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Macy’s Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 184,683 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,931 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 605.64k shares after the latest sales, with 22.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 308.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macy’s Inc. having a total of 746 institutions that hold shares in the company.

News

Heat Check: Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Vs. Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Sue Brooks - 0
Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) shares are -37.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.45% or $2.07 higher in the...
Read more
News

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Andrew Francis - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) shares are -48.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.86% or $0.2 higher in the...
Read more
News

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Richard Addington - 0
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are 190.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.00% or $0.39 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Vs. Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Those Ticking Clocks

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are -23.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.65% or -$5.45 lower in the latest...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) is -75.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Eros International Plc (EROS) makes -15.73% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is -38.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high...
Read more

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: NIO Limited (NIO), Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares are -11.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.57% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Check out this: Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is on the verge of a huge rally

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is -38.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.99 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us