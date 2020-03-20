Investing action plan for The Kroger Co. (KR) And Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shares are 17.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.80% or $0.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.22% down YTD and 19.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.38% and 15.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the KR stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.22. The forecasts give the The Kroger Co. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.36% or -42.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.76, up from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.36, up 1.80% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 77 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 110 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,115,367 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 836,502. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 632,361 and 276,919 in purchases and sales respectively.

DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH, a Executive VP and COO at the company, sold 17,514 shares worth $513686.0 at $29.33 per share on Mar 16. The Group Vice President had earlier sold another 11,829 KR shares valued at $390357.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $33.00 per share. Clark Robert W (Senior Vice President) sold 20,000 shares at $32.25 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $645004.0 while FIKE CARIN L, (Vice President and Treasurer) sold 4,000 shares on Mar 10 for $130072.0 with each share fetching $32.52.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), on the other hand, is trading around $45.47 with a market cap of $71.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MDLZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.85 billion. This represented a 73.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.91 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $64.55 billion from $63.9 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.96 billion, significantly higher than the $3.95 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.04 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Mondelez International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 438,580 shares. Insider sales totaled 307,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with -56.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.60% with a share float percentage of 1.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mondelez International Inc. having a total of 2,064 institutions that hold shares in the company.