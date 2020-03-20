Investing action plan for UDR Inc. (UDR) And The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE)

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) shares are -27.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.98% or -$1.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.20% and -32.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the UDR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 17, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the UDR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.84. The forecasts give the UDR Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.62% or 24.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 725.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 10.30% from $0.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 74,964 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 267,294. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 64,942 and 59,859 in purchases and sales respectively.

Troupe Warren L, a Senior Exec VP at the company, sold 40,000 shares worth $2.01 million at $50.20 per share on Feb 18. The SVP-Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 UDR shares valued at $507829.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $50.78 per share. Davis Jerry A (President-COO) sold 10,000 shares at $46.72 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $467200.0 while TOOMEY THOMAS W, (Chairman and CEO) sold 40,000 shares on Oct 10 for $1.94 million with each share fetching $48.61.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), on the other hand, is trading around $17.89 with a market cap of $297.69M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at The Children’s Place Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 64,349 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 505.66k shares after the latest sales, with 15.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 14.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Children’s Place Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $149.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.11 million and represent 14.13% of shares outstanding.